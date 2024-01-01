Menu
<p>2016 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - 19 AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BACK/FRONT/SIDEVIEW CAMERAS - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - LED HIGH PERFORMACE LIGHT SYSTEM - DYNAMIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS -  ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 92,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

92,000 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERA-PANO ROOF

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G4KB3GF093129

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

2016 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - 19" AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BACK/FRONT/SIDEVIEW CAMERAS - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - LED HIGH PERFORMACE LIGHT SYSTEM - DYNAMIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS -  ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 92,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Proximity Key

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300