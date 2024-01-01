$23,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERA-PANO ROOF
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERA-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - 19" AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BACK/FRONT/SIDEVIEW CAMERAS - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - PRESAFE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - LED HIGH PERFORMACE LIGHT SYSTEM - DYNAMIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 92,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dell Fine Cars
Dell Fine Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919