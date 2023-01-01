Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

***SOLD***

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

***SOLD***

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1679786256
  2. 1679786256
  3. 1679786256
  4. 1679786256
  5. 1679786256
  6. 1679786257
  7. 1679786257
  8. 1679786257
  9. 1679785780
  10. 1679785783
  11. 1679786257
  12. 1679786257
  13. 1679786257
  14. 1679786258
  15. 1679786257
  16. 1679786257
  17. 1679786257
  18. 1679786257
  19. 1679786257
  20. 1679786257
  21. 1679786257
  22. 1679786257
  23. 1679786257
  24. 1679786257
  25. 1679786257
  26. 1679785978
  27. 1679786257
  28. 1679785989
  29. 1679785995
  30. 1679786257
  31. 1679786258
  32. 1679786258
  33. 1679786258
  34. 1679786258
  35. 1679786258
  36. 1679786258
  37. 1679786258
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9765991
  • Stock #: ***SOLD***

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # ***SOLD***
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

***SOLD*** ***SOLD*** ***SOLD***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

2015 Cadillac SRX 3....
 110,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen GTI
128,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen Jett...
 214,000 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory