2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

<div><p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1753131716260_018648052999481357 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2016, MERCEDES BENZ GLE 350D 4MATIC</strong></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $</strong></span></span></p><p><span> </span>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeoxb6x-GMMq8a96mJ-YuBnrRNUru8JPzh1C565Iy15Yfbux11Mg1-lQfUKuA_aem_c_30QWiQNXa2uAbGOk6N-Q rel=noreferrer noopener>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</a>. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. </p></div><div><p><span><span>At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<span> </span></span></span><span><span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span>Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive<span> </span></span><span>it,</span><span><span> </span>Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Price</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Our special discounted price is based on financing only</span><span>. <span> </span></span><span>We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is<span> </span></span><span>accurate</span><span><span> </span>and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates</span><span>. </span></span><span><strong><span>All vehicles can be Certified for an<span> </span></span><span>additional</span></strong><span><strong><span> </span>$895.</strong><span> </span>If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is<span> </span></span><span>deemed</span><span><span> </span>to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong> Need financing?<span> </span><strong>We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (</strong></span><strong><span>O.A.C</span><span>)<span> </span></span></strong><span><strong>.</strong></span><span><span> </span>We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queenautogroupinc.ca%2Fforms%2Ffinance%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeX-GJZkgmZR80kFxAs3Higg5dQrkTRETL3I_TJZFD7Nw09vDrHbNnwBOJRwY_aem_J0aarRLprK6Ncs9XW1ordw&h=AT3sDSp5FkIKqrvJnfQwU45UkLSgCXFk5uV3cKloVVSNmU-95ONQiagqJuoSVAzPiE_YJWPY47tpfV4l_cgDxU3xgvYU8k7niUbWclQcXIwVO80zTYhDf398sZKGfpXa9FVz&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT29EsHgFwHuTfMnxIg8h-xhL0Hu8ZaMMLxhxStES5fFKvqXKiJ9q3fsLwssLj68mDmBO4Q-xQDWUa_PfV8hJsTQemuwaYDFGaOL10A3N5wRYdrCndSY-836rLxRLddaiETJ5LC1hLqNvpAiwDoHiYTTn8svHgTlSwzd5lP8vFUGuuW6zH96NKjCTWFTaL8GgFom422YkP-WV51ukUgyed4xHw rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</span></span></a><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Trade-In</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer<span> </span></span><span>top dollar</span><span><span> </span>for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality<span> </span></span><span>pre-owned</span><span><span> </span>vehicles. Located at<span> </span></span></span><span><strong><span>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON</span><span><span> </span>M6A 1Z4</span></strong></span><span><span><strong>.<span> </span></strong>View our inventory:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queenautogroupinc.ca%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeRhvOYyVA5o7UvvGa3QKnS7ECvkcbLvnvgJnUg6hNtos8kGDBLx1J2bpKEcY_aem_wfIg97cBwvq7jr-Ssh6Sew&h=AT2VV9SMpKI3Dy8E1n8e8VjWn2x8NShlQnuEZCoSKRhqtCnUR9y9HrFNetuMobPbfLWYp9w-r6cwVyRosIH7mQrwV6Db1rVVvtaMD5gkD2HZ2GeasSU9m4rXtwftjQtmAOeb&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT29EsHgFwHuTfMnxIg8h-xhL0Hu8ZaMMLxhxStES5fFKvqXKiJ9q3fsLwssLj68mDmBO4Q-xQDWUa_PfV8hJsTQemuwaYDFGaOL10A3N5wRYdrCndSY-836rLxRLddaiETJ5LC1hLqNvpAiwDoHiYTTn8svHgTlSwzd5lP8vFUGuuW6zH96NKjCTWFTaL8GgFom422YkP-WV51ukUgyed4xHw rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</span></span></a><span><br></span></p><p><span><span><span><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1753131716260_2286400030547503 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></span></span></p></div>

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision prevention assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
220 Amp Alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
93 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 2.82
2 Skid Plates
95-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.0L V6 DOHC Diesel
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2950 kg
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
775.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

