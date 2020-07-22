2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2016 MERCEDES GLE 350d 4MATIC BLUETEC | 3.0L V6 | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS GO | ECO START/STOP | HEATED SEATS | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | MEMORY PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 20" AMG SPOKE WHEELS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE350D. Sleek SUV shape. Efficient Diesel engine plus 4MATIC All Wheel Drive for control in all conditions through a smooth Automatic Transmission with paddle sfhiters. Cool and elegant White exterior, Black Leather interior, AMG Sport Package adding accents like body accents, AMG sport alloy wheels, sport steering wheel. COMAND Voice Command Navigation, Drivers assist package (Blindspot, Lane Departure,Lane Keep Assist, Attention), 360 Top View and Back up camera and Parking Sensors. Enjoy creature comforts like Heated Leather Seats with power adjustment and memory. Families will love the huge Panoramic Sunroof for a sky view always. AMG Interior package makes this vehicle stand out - true luxury. Harman Kardon Sound for music lovers, Power Tailgate for easy loading, Push Button start, Multi-zone Climate Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
