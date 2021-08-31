2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2016 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350D 4MATIC | AWD | 249HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL | 360 CAMERA | LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | COLLIS.WARN. SYS. W/ ACTIVE BRAKE INTERV. | MEMORY PACKAGE | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | 20" AMG SPOKE WHEEL | TRIM PIECES - WOOD POPLAR | AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS GO | KEYLESS START | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The GLE wears a new badge, while its styling has been refreshed and the interior upgraded. The engines are strong, it's roomy and a new nine-speed automatic gearbox improves the driving experience. Whichever diesel you go for, youll get a new nine-speed automatic gearbox, meaning changes are fast and slick. Mercedes claims an average of 42.8mpg, and while its 179g/km of CO2 sounds fine in isolation. The GLE has an impressive range of off-road modes and seems tough when tackling mud and rocks. The GLE's Engine generates 249hp and 457lb-ft of torque. This GLE comes in a Black exterior color and a black leather interior color.
The GLE350D comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, LED daytime running lights and taillights, front and rear foglights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a roof rack, rear privacy glass, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors and a power liftgate. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, wood trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with wheel-mounted paddle shifters, heated front seats, driver memory functions, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, LED accent lighting, the COMAND electronics interface (with 8-inch display), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD radio, a CD player and a USB port. There are also numerous standard safety features listed below under Safety.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4