2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE350d 4MATIC, BLUETEC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8359836
- Stock #: PC7964
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB3GA773629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,093 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350D BLUETEC | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | 360 CAMERA | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | FOGGING SENSOR | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | AUTONOMOUS INT. CRUISE CONT. PLUS (DISTRONIC PLUS) | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE ASSIST | DRIVING PACKAGE | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | REAR-END COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM | DISTRONIC PLUS | DISTRONIC PLUS CROSS SUPPORT | EXPANDED BRAKE INTERVENTION | MEMORY PACKAGE | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 20'' AMG SPOKE WHEELS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | REAR HEATED SEATS | PRESAFE | KEYLESS GO | KEYLESS START | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE | LUMBAR SUPPORT | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This GLE wears a new badge, while its styling has been refreshed and the interior upgraded. The engine is strong, it's roomy and a new nine-speed automatic gearbox improves the driving experience. Whichever diesel you go for, youll get a new nine-speed automatic gearbox, meaning changes are fast and slick. Mercedes claims an average of 42.8mpg, and while its 179g/km of CO2 sounds fine in isolation. The GLE has an impressive range of off-road modes and is strong when tackling mud and rocks. The GLE's Engine generates 249hp and 457lb-ft of torque. This one comes in Obsidian Black exterior color and a black leather interior color.
This GLE350D has 20'' alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a panoramic sunroof, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors and a power liftgate. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, wood trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with wheel-mounted paddle shifters and many more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
