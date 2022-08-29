$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE350d 4MATIC, PREMIUM PKG, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9237568
- Stock #: PC8801
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB7GA794774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,287 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350D | BLUETEC TURBO DIESEL | 4MATIC AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | 20'' AMG WHEELS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | CLIMATE CONTROLLED CUP HOLDERS | FOGGING SENSOR | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | MEMORY PACKAGE | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | REAR HEATED SEATS | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE | LUMBAR SUPPORT | CLEAN CARFAX
The GLE350d features a 3.0-litre Turbo Diesel V6 engine that generates 249 horsepower and a massive 457 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission with manual mode.
This GLE350d features a Polar White exterior colour with 20 AMG 5-spoke wheels, AMG Sport Exterior Package, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, High-Performance LED Headlights with Adaptive High-Beam Assist and more. Inside it features a Black/Anthracite leather interior with a Harman Kardon LOGIC 7 Surround Sound System, Designo Poplar Wood interior trim, White Contrast Stitching throughout, Smartphone Integration Package with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Climate Controlled Cup Holders, and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
