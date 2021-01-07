Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

62,822 KM

$114,800

+ tax & licensing
$114,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

AMG S65, COUPE, V12, DISTRONIC PLUS, EXLUSIVE INT.

AMG S65, COUPE, V12, DISTRONIC PLUS, EXLUSIVE INT.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$114,800

+ taxes & licensing

62,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6562487
  • Stock #: PC6540
  • VIN: WDDXJ7KBXGA019507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6540
  • Mileage 62,822 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES AMG S65 COUPE | V12 | DISTRONIC PLUS | 360 CAMERA | SUNROOF | DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE PLUS | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | SWAROWSKI HEADLAMP PACKAGE | REAR-END COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | AUTONOMOUS BRAKE INTERVENTION | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMICS SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | ACTIVE SUSPENSION | ELECTRIC ROLLER BLINDS FOR REAR | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER TRIM | NIGHT VIEW ASSIST | 20'' AMG RIMS | AMG EXTERIOR CARBON PACKAGE | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | REAR SEAT HEATING | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG S65 Coupe offers the ultimate blend of Luxury and Performance. Packed with Technology and Power from a hand-made twin-turbo V12 producing blistering 612 horsepower mated with 7-speed automatic gearbox, this is a car that makes you feel like you're in a private jet and then propel you to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds to a top speed of up to 340km/h. Finished with a luxurious Obsidian Black exterior and Exclusive Bengal Red Leather interior. The exterior looks are enhance with the AMG Night Package which blacks out some trim pieces. That in combination with AMG Exterior Package and AMG Carbon Fibre package will truly portray a menacing look. The Bengal Red Interior is enhanced with Piano Black Nappa leather on the dash and the AMG Performance Steering wheel. To top it all off, this S-Class has the Swarovski Headlights that make this car just that more special.







Not only this S-Class coupe loos amazing, it is loaded with tons of technology. The Distronic Plus system with Adaptive Cruise Control will be perfect for long drives. The Mercedes Active Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Intervention and Night View will ensure that your drive is as safe as it is comfortable.







With Premium Nappa Leather Interior the feel will be as luxurious as it looks. You will have Dynamic Massage Seats in the Front which are Heated and Cooled. For added comfort the Steering Wheel and Armrests are also Heated. For cold winter days the Heated Windshield will also be an added benefit. While enjoying the smooth ride with Mercedes adjustable Suspension you will be able to enjoy the Burmester 24 Premium Sound System.







Enjoy the on-road guidance of COMAND Navigation System, 360 Surround View Cameras with Park Assist, through a beautiful 12" Display. Ride in complete comfort with features like a Panoramic Roof, Burmester Premium Sound System, Nappa Leather Interior, Heated/Vented Dynamic Seats, Power Window/Sunshades and Heated Seats for Rear Passengers, Ambient Lighting, Active Xenon Lights, Satellite Radio, Power Trunk, and Comfort Access. Naturally, this vehicle is equipped with front, side, rear, curtain airbags, traction and stability control, ABS brakes, and a host of collision mitigation technologies.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
DVD AUDIO
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
12
door unlock
Active suspension
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Audio system
power folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Rear seat: heated
Front suspension type: multi-link
Sunshade: power rear window
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Side door type: soft close
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Premium brakes
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Tuned suspension: sport
Additional key: removable valet
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Night vision enhancement system
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Premium brand: Burmester
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Power outlet(s): 115V front
variable intermittent
Axle ratio: 2.47
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Hard drive: 10GB
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Headliner trim: leather
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
news
self-leveling
massaging
vehicle location
Cross traffic alert: front
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Total speakers: 24
Watts: 1540

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

