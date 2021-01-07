2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Cruise Control Clock Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear HEAD-UP DISPLAY MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar PERFORMANCE EXHAUST Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off liftgate DVD AUDIO USB Radio data system Braking Assist Run flat tires 12 door unlock Active suspension Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Audio system power folding Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Steering wheel trim: alloy Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Armrests: rear center folding with storage Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Rear seat: heated Front suspension type: multi-link Sunshade: power rear window Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Side door type: soft close Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Premium brakes Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Tuned suspension: sport Additional key: removable valet Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Night vision enhancement system Front brake diameter: 15.4 Internet radio app: Gracenote Premium brand: Burmester Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Power outlet(s): 115V front variable intermittent Axle ratio: 2.47 Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Warnings and reminders: low battery Hard drive: 10GB Passenger Seat Connected in-car apps: Facebook Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Headliner trim: leather Memory Card Slot Cornering Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive Active parking system: semi-automatic Google POIs Google search news self-leveling massaging vehicle location Cross traffic alert: front Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Total speakers: 24 Watts: 1540

