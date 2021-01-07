2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2016 MERCEDES AMG S65 COUPE | V12 | DISTRONIC PLUS | 360 CAMERA | SUNROOF | DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE PLUS | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | SWAROWSKI HEADLAMP PACKAGE | REAR-END COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | AUTONOMOUS BRAKE INTERVENTION | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMICS SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | ACTIVE SUSPENSION | ELECTRIC ROLLER BLINDS FOR REAR | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER TRIM | NIGHT VIEW ASSIST | 20'' AMG RIMS | AMG EXTERIOR CARBON PACKAGE | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | REAR SEAT HEATING | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG S65 Coupe offers the ultimate blend of Luxury and Performance. Packed with Technology and Power from a hand-made twin-turbo V12 producing blistering 612 horsepower mated with 7-speed automatic gearbox, this is a car that makes you feel like you're in a private jet and then propel you to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds to a top speed of up to 340km/h. Finished with a luxurious Obsidian Black exterior and Exclusive Bengal Red Leather interior. The exterior looks are enhance with the AMG Night Package which blacks out some trim pieces. That in combination with AMG Exterior Package and AMG Carbon Fibre package will truly portray a menacing look. The Bengal Red Interior is enhanced with Piano Black Nappa leather on the dash and the AMG Performance Steering wheel. To top it all off, this S-Class has the Swarovski Headlights that make this car just that more special.
Not only this S-Class coupe loos amazing, it is loaded with tons of technology. The Distronic Plus system with Adaptive Cruise Control will be perfect for long drives. The Mercedes Active Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Intervention and Night View will ensure that your drive is as safe as it is comfortable.
With Premium Nappa Leather Interior the feel will be as luxurious as it looks. You will have Dynamic Massage Seats in the Front which are Heated and Cooled. For added comfort the Steering Wheel and Armrests are also Heated. For cold winter days the Heated Windshield will also be an added benefit. While enjoying the smooth ride with Mercedes adjustable Suspension you will be able to enjoy the Burmester 24 Premium Sound System.
Enjoy the on-road guidance of COMAND Navigation System, 360 Surround View Cameras with Park Assist, through a beautiful 12" Display. Ride in complete comfort with features like a Panoramic Roof, Burmester Premium Sound System, Nappa Leather Interior, Heated/Vented Dynamic Seats, Power Window/Sunshades and Heated Seats for Rear Passengers, Ambient Lighting, Active Xenon Lights, Satellite Radio, Power Trunk, and Comfort Access. Naturally, this vehicle is equipped with front, side, rear, curtain airbags, traction and stability control, ABS brakes, and a host of collision mitigation technologies.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market.
