Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

25,780 KM

Details Description

$67,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC, 449HP, EXCLUSIVE PKG, AMG STYLING PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC, 449HP, EXCLUSIVE PKG, AMG STYLING PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8562188
  2. 8562188
  3. 8562188
  4. 8562188
  5. 8562188
  6. 8562188
  7. 8562188
  8. 8562188
  9. 8562188
  10. 8562188
  11. 8562188
  12. 8562188
  13. 8562188
  14. 8562188
  15. 8562188
  16. 8562188
  17. 8562188
  18. 8562188
  19. 8562188
  20. 8562188
  21. 8562188
  22. 8562188
  23. 8562188
  24. 8562188
  25. 8562188
  26. 8562188
  27. 8562188
  28. 8562188
  29. 8562188
  30. 8562188
  31. 8562188
  32. 8562188
  33. 8562188
  34. 8562188
  35. 8562188
  36. 8562188
  37. 8562188
  38. 8562188
  39. 8562188
  40. 8562188
  41. 8562188
  42. 8562188
  43. 8562188
  44. 8562188
  45. 8562188
  46. 8562188
  47. 8562188
Contact Seller

$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

25,780KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8562188
  • Stock #: PC8133
  • VIN: WDDUF8FB2GA220824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8133
  • Mileage 25,780 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES BENZ S550 4MATIC | AWD | 449HP | 4.7L V8 | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | SPORTS PACKAGE | CHAUFFEUR PACKAGE WITH MEMORY FUNCTION | AIR BALANCE PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | LIGHTING PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | DYNAMIC SEATS | MEMORY PACKAGE | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | DISTRONIC PLUS | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUN BLINDS | AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM SWITCH | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS-GO | DIRECT START | COMFORT HEATER PACKAGE | LIGHT PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC ASSIST | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This fully loaded 2016 Mercedes Benz S550 4MATIC delivers a luxurious and exciting experience. It features a powerful 4.7-litre V8 producing 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. It's also equipped with the Mercedes 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive System which is mated to a smooth 7-speed Automatic Transmission.







This S550 features a Cavansite Blue Metallic exterior with a premium Beige Exclusive leather interior with High-Gloss Walnut Wood trim, and AMG Styling Package with front spoiler, side skirts and 20" AMG Wheels. With features to keep you comfortable including Air Suspension, Heated and Vented Seats, and a Panoramic Glass Roof that allows light to brighten the cabin! Plenty of safety features including a 360 camera for those tight spaces and plenty more!







The S-Class is also loaded with many driving and safety features to make your drive better. The Driving Assistance Package Plus includes Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Brake Assist Plus Cross Traffic, Autonomous Brake Intervention, Pre-Safe and Collision Prevention Assist Plus.







Enjoy state-of-the-art technology features like a voice-command (COMAND) Navigation system, and a 360 Camera with Park Assist. The S-Class is a pinnacle of vehicle features and options, and this S-Class is equipped with a huge Panoramic Sunroof providing a sky view in all conditions. Burmester Premium audio system for music lovers. Other convenient features include LED Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless GO, Armrest Heating, ECO Start/Stop Function, Bluetooth/USB Connection, Power trunk, and much more. Safety features include front/side/curtain airbags, Traction and Stability Control, and ABS Brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only p

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 39,949 KM
$162,800 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Corve...
 22,545 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 BMW 2-Series M2...
 67,616 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory