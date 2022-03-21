$67,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, BURMESTER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8816276
- Stock #: PC8421
- VIN: WDDUF8FB6GA267872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,677 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MERCEDES BENZ S550 4MATIC | AWD | 449HP | 4.7L V8 | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | SPORTS PACKAGE | LIGHTING PACKAGE | AMBIENT LIGHTING | PARKING PACKAGE | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS WITH MASSAGE | HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | DYNAMIC SEATS | MEMORY PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUN BLINDS | AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM SWITCH | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS-GO | COMFORT HEATER PACKAGE | AIR QUALITY PACKAGE | CLEAN CARFAX
This fully loaded 2016 Mercedes Benz S550 4MATIC delivers a luxurious and exciting experience. It features a powerful 4.7-litre V8 producing 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. It's also equipped with the Mercedes 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive System which is mated to a smooth 7-speed Automatic Transmission.
This S550 features a Diamond White Metallic exterior with a premium Black/Anthracite Nappa leather interior with Silver Ash Wood trim, and White contrast stitching throughout. The exterior also features the AMG Styling Package with front spoiler, side skirts and 20" AMG Multi-spoke Wheels. With features to keep you comfortable including Heated and Vented Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, and a Panoramic Glass Roof that allows light to brighten the cabin! Plenty of safety features including a 360 camera for those tight spaces and plenty more!
The S-Class is also loaded with many driving and safety features to make your drive better. The Driving Assistance Package Plus includes Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Brake Assist Plus Cross Traffic, Autonomous Brake Intervention, Pre-Safe and Collision Prevention Assist Plus.
Enjoy state-of-the-art technology features like a voice-command (COMAND) Navigation system, and a 360 Camera with Park Assist. The S-Class is a pinnacle of vehicle features and options, and this S-Class is equipped with a Burmester Premium Sound System for music lovers. Other convenient features include LED Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless GO, Armrest Heating, ECO Start/Stop Function, Bluetooth/USB Connection, Power trunk, and much more. Safety features include front/side/curtain airbags, Traction and Stability Control, and ABS Brakes.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low ex
