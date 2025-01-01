Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.5rem; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #333333; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!*</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>**TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #333333; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><strong>EXTENDED - </strong><strong>POWER WINDOWS - HIGH ROOF - SHELVING - REVERSE CAMERA - DIESEL - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!</strong></p>

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

337,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

EXT*SHELVING*REV-CAM*DIESEL*PICTURES COMING SOON

Watch This Vehicle
12657996

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

EXT*SHELVING*REV-CAM*DIESEL*PICTURES COMING SOON

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

647-492-5463

  1. 1750283572400
  2. 1750283572882
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
337,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BE8DD2GP353678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 337,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

EXTENDED - POWER WINDOWS - HIGH ROOF - SHELVING - REVERSE CAMERA - DIESEL - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2017 RAM 5500 ST*REG CAB*DISEL*4X4*DUMP TRUCK*PICS COMING SOON!! for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 RAM 5500 ST*REG CAB*DISEL*4X4*DUMP TRUCK*PICS COMING SOON!! 151,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Suburban LT*4X4*LEATHER*7 PASS*REV-CAM*PICTURES COMING SOON for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Chevrolet Suburban LT*4X4*LEATHER*7 PASS*REV-CAM*PICTURES COMING SOON 165,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus*LEATHER*STOW & GO*PICS COMING SOON!! for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus*LEATHER*STOW & GO*PICS COMING SOON!! 169,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-492-XXXX

(click to show)

647-492-5463

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Weston Motors Inc.

647-492-5463

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter