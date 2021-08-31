2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,960 + taxes & licensing 2 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7962860

7962860 VIN: WD3BF4DD7GP225376

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 296,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.