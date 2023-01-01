$24,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,895
+ taxes & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2016 MINI 3 Door
2016 MINI 3 Door
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$24,895
+ taxes & licensing
74,648KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10341825
- Stock #: WI20879A
- VIN: WMWXM9C53GT997483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WI20879A
- Mileage 74,648 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8