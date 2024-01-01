$23,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 MINI Cooper
Hardtop John Cooper Works w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav
2016 MINI Cooper
Hardtop John Cooper Works w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMWXM9C52GT997829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Panel Sunroof, Rear Park Assist, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 MINI Cooper Hardtop include:
Dual Panel Sunroof
Rear Park Assist
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Drive Mode Select
Navigation
Dual-Zone A/C
Push Start
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36271
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Panel Sunroof, Rear Park Assist, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 MINI Cooper Hardtop include:
Dual Panel Sunroof
Rear Park Assist
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Drive Mode Select
Navigation
Dual-Zone A/C
Push Start
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36271
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
USB port
PUSH START
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2016 MINI Cooper Hardtop John Cooper Works w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav 46,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Nav 64,022 KM $23,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 MINI Cooper