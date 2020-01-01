Menu
2016 Nissan GT-R

BLACK EDITION, UPGRADED EXHAUST, NAV, CAM, AWD

2016 Nissan GT-R

BLACK EDITION, UPGRADED EXHAUST, NAV, CAM, AWD

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$82,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,525KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4509084
  • Stock #: PC5247
  • VIN: JN1AR5EFXGM290340
Exterior Colour
Pearl White
Interior Colour
Graphite
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
BLACK EDITION | 545HP | UPGRADED EXHAUST | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | AWD | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX











This 2016 GT-R Black Edition has a Heated Front Recaro Sport Seats -inc: 8-way driver and 4-way passenger power front seats.

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Turbo/Supercharger Boost, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Matching red leather trims on the door pulls, and the shift lever is a perfect complement to the contrasting panels on the seats, with the finishing touch of red accents on the steering wheel.

A dry carbon-fibre composite rear spoiler ensures that the final impression you leave will be a most memorable one. Finished in Red exterior with Black and Red trimmed interior.

The 2012 GT-R comes with a 3.8L Twin-Turbo V6 producing 530HP, taking you from 0-100 in under 3 seconds and up to almost 200mph - an insane speed machine. Coupled with a super-fast Dual-Clutch Transmission and All-Wheel-Drive - you'll command the Road and Track. Brembo 6-Piston Brakes, Bilstein Suspension, Carbon Fiber Components all come standard.

Enjoy the on-road guidance of a Navigation System with Voice-Recognition, Traffic, Weather, Zagat Reviews, Vehicle Performance/Data Monitors, and Backup Camera. Convenient features include BOSE Premium Sound, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Power Folding Mirrors, Climate Control, Satellite Radio, USB, Power everything, Autodimming Mirrors, Keyless Start, and much more!









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Battery Saver
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Hood buckling creases
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear spoiler: Wing
  • Run flat tires
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Door trim: leather
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust tip color: alloy
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Subwoofer: 2
  • Front struts
  • Suspension control: electronic
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Rear seat type: bucket
  • Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
  • Tire type: performance
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Limited slip differential: rear
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Premium brand: Bose
  • Center console trim: carbon
  • Dash trim: carbon
  • Rear brake diameter: 15.0
  • Front headrests: fixed
  • Front seat type: sport bucket
  • Power windows: front
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Exhaust: quad tip
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Real time traffic
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Foot pedal trim: aluminum
  • Hill ascent assist
  • Rear struts
  • Total speakers: 11
  • Interior accents: carbon fiber
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Assist handle: passenger side
  • Headlights: LED
  • Parking brake trim: leather
  • Premium brakes: Brembo
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Axle ratio: 3.70
  • Spark plugs: iridium tipped
  • Door handle color: aluminum
  • Grille color: silver
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
  • Steering ratio: 15
  • Front wipers: speed sensitive
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Front brake diameter: 15.4
  • In-Dash CD: DVD audio
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Easy entry: power passenger seat
  • Front brake width: 1.28
  • Rear brake width: 1.18
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

