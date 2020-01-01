2016 Nissan GT-R

MAKE | MODEL | SERIES | TRIM | ENGINE | HP











BLACK EDITION | 545HP | UPGRADED EXHAUST | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | AWD | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX























This 2016 GT-R Black Edition has a Heated Front Recaro Sport Seats -inc: 8-way driver and 4-way passenger power front seats.



Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Turbo/Supercharger Boost, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer



Matching red leather trims on the door pulls, and the shift lever is a perfect complement to the contrasting panels on the seats, with the finishing touch of red accents on the steering wheel.



A dry carbon-fibre composite rear spoiler ensures that the final impression you leave will be a most memorable one. Finished in Red exterior with Black and Red trimmed interior.



The 2012 GT-R comes with a 3.8L Twin-Turbo V6 producing 530HP, taking you from 0-100 in under 3 seconds and up to almost 200mph - an insane speed machine. Coupled with a super-fast Dual-Clutch Transmission and All-Wheel-Drive - you'll command the Road and Track. Brembo 6-Piston Brakes, Bilstein Suspension, Carbon Fiber Components all come standard.



Enjoy the on-road guidance of a Navigation System with Voice-Recognition, Traffic, Weather, Zagat Reviews, Vehicle Performance/Data Monitors, and Backup Camera. Convenient features include BOSE Premium Sound, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Power Folding Mirrors, Climate Control, Satellite Radio, USB, Power everything, Autodimming Mirrors, Keyless Start, and much more!



















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Battery Saver

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Hood buckling creases

Braking Assist

Rear spoiler: Wing

Run flat tires

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Door trim: leather

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust tip color: alloy

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Storage: door pockets

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Subwoofer: 2

Front struts

Suspension control: electronic

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Rear seat type: bucket

Driver adjustable suspension: ride control

Tire type: performance

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Limited slip differential: rear

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Premium brand: Bose

Center console trim: carbon

Dash trim: carbon

Rear brake diameter: 15.0

Front headrests: fixed

Front seat type: sport bucket

Power windows: front

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Navigation system: hard drive

Exhaust: quad tip

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Real time traffic

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Upholstery: leather-trimmed

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Foot pedal trim: aluminum

Hill ascent assist

Rear struts

Total speakers: 11

Interior accents: carbon fiber

Power door locks: auto-locking

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Assist handle: passenger side

Headlights: LED

Parking brake trim: leather

Premium brakes: Brembo

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Axle ratio: 3.70

Spark plugs: iridium tipped

Door handle color: aluminum

Grille color: silver

Passenger seat power adjustments: 4

Steering ratio: 15

Front wipers: speed sensitive

Trip odometer: 2

Front brake diameter: 15.4

In-Dash CD: DVD audio

Power outlet(s): two 12V front

Easy entry: power passenger seat

Front brake width: 1.28

Rear brake width: 1.18

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm

Window defogger: rear

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

