2016 Nissan GT-R

MAKE | MODEL | SERIES | TRIM | ENGINE | HP
BLACK EDITION | 545HP | UPGRADED EXHAUST | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | AWD | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2016 GT-R Black Edition has a Heated Front Recaro Sport Seats -inc: 8-way driver and 4-way passenger power front seats.
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Turbo/Supercharger Boost, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Matching red leather trims on the door pulls, and the shift lever is a perfect complement to the contrasting panels on the seats, with the finishing touch of red accents on the steering wheel.
A dry carbon-fibre composite rear spoiler ensures that the final impression you leave will be a most memorable one. Finished in Red exterior with Black and Red trimmed interior.
The 2012 GT-R comes with a 3.8L Twin-Turbo V6 producing 530HP, taking you from 0-100 in under 3 seconds and up to almost 200mph - an insane speed machine. Coupled with a super-fast Dual-Clutch Transmission and All-Wheel-Drive - you'll command the Road and Track. Brembo 6-Piston Brakes, Bilstein Suspension, Carbon Fiber Components all come standard.
Enjoy the on-road guidance of a Navigation System with Voice-Recognition, Traffic, Weather, Zagat Reviews, Vehicle Performance/Data Monitors, and Backup Camera. Convenient features include BOSE Premium Sound, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Power Folding Mirrors, Climate Control, Satellite Radio, USB, Power everything, Autodimming Mirrors, Keyless Start, and much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
