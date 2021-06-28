2016 Nissan Juke

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 3 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10373778

10373778 Stock #: 21044

21044 VIN: JN8AF5MV6GT657971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21044

Mileage 83,339 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview monitor Additional Features USB port Nissan Intelligent Key 5" Color Monitor Nissan Connect w/ Mobile Apps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.