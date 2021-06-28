Menu
2016 Nissan Juke

83,339 KM

Details Description Features

$16,890

+ tax & licensing
$16,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Nissan Juke

2016 Nissan Juke

SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, A/C

2016 Nissan Juke

SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,890

+ taxes & licensing

83,339KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10373778
  • Stock #: 21044
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV6GT657971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21044
  • Mileage 83,339 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/28/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2180 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview monitor

Additional Features

USB port
Nissan Intelligent Key
5" Color Monitor
Nissan Connect w/ Mobile Apps

