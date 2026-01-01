$8,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Juke
5DR WGN CVT SV FWD
2016 Nissan Juke
5DR WGN CVT SV FWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,400 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 82400 KM! SV! FWD! SUPER GOOD ON GAS! WELL
EQUIPED! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE
COLD A/C! PUSH START! SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED
SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE
NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT
NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K M43
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
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