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<p>SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 82400 KM! SV! FWD! SUPER GOOD ON GAS! WELL </p><p>EQUIPED! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE</p><p>COLD A/C! PUSH START! SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED</p><p>SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE</p><p>NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT </p><p>NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K M43</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2016 Nissan Juke

82,400 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Juke

5DR WGN CVT SV FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14022378

2016 Nissan Juke

5DR WGN CVT SV FWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
82,400KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AF5MR5GT608179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,400 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 82400 KM! SV! FWD! SUPER GOOD ON GAS! WELL 

EQUIPED! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE

COLD A/C! PUSH START! SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED

SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE

NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT 

NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K M43

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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416-356-8118

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$8,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2016 Nissan Juke