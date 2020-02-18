Menu
2016 Nissan Juke

134,533 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Nissan Juke

2016 Nissan Juke

SV w/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth

2016 Nissan Juke

SV w/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,533KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830717
  • Stock #: 17801
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR1GT610138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17801
  • Mileage 134,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/18/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $8588.26 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
12v power outlet

Interior

Cruise Control
Front heated seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM/CD

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
Power Mirrors w/ Turn Signal

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

