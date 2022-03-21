Menu
2016 Nissan Maxima

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Royal Fine Motors

647-347-4111

4DR SDN SL

4DR SDN SL

Location

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8953522
  • VIN: 1N4AA6AP7GC441803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED V6 SL TOP OF THE LINE MAXIMA, New Arrival from the Nissan Store, Free Carproof Verified included, Push To Start, Leather Interior, Dual Panorama Moonroof, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Detection Warning with Auto Braking, Touch Screen Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Back Up Camera, Premium Bose Surround Sound System with Factory Subwover. One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario sedan Directly from Nissan Canada, Preferred Metallic Gray over Matching Black Leather Interior, Fully Nissan Certified Equipped with 4 near Brand New Tires, All Service and Maintenance Records since New done Only at Nissan Dealer, Very Low Kms, Extra Clean Condition, Very Well Maintained, Very Above Average, LikeNew, Scratchless, A Must See, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Wood Trim, Tinted Windows, Keyless, Warranty & More. Call Today! _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else? Price plus hst and licensing. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

