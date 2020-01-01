Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

108,999 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SL, V6, AWD, NAV, PANO, 360CAM, HEATED

2016 Nissan Murano

SL, V6, AWD, NAV, PANO, 360CAM, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,999KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6284274
  Stock #: PC6407
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2GN134037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6407
  • Mileage 108,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 NISSAN MURANO SL | V6 | AWD | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANOROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SIDE MIRRORS | MEMORY AND POWER SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | VOICE COMMAND | DUAL ZONE AIR CONDITIONING | AMBIENT LIGHT | USB CONNECTION | POWER TAILGATE | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2016 Nissan Murano is spacious, functional and sporty in its spirit. With its distinct profile, the Nissan Murano has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all in its price group. Powered by a powerful but fuel efficient V6 engine along with peace-of-mind All Wheel Drive that gives you smooth riding and conficende to drive in less appealing road conditions. This is a great looking SUV both inside and out with its super comfortable high-quality black leather seats and classy Grey exterior. For Cold Canadian weather, you will get comfy heated seats and steering wheel. As addition you will also get huge panoramic sunroof to enjoy the view. Plenty of room for cargo in the trunk and the power tailgate is always a great and helpful addition.







Nissan Murano SL packs in loads of features like Navigation, Surrounded by 360 camera, Heated Seated and Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Bose Premium Speakers for an exceptional sound experience, Ambient Light, Voice Command, Dual Air Conditioning Control, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Push Button Ignition and much more.







For Safety 2016 Nissan Murano SL comes with Knee, Dual Front, Side, Seat Mounted and Passenger Side airbags, Brake Assist, Traction Control. For extra assurance know that this car has Clean Carfax.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Phone
Trip Computer
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Split
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
6
Battery Saver
low fuel
low washer fluid
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Driver Information System
Hood buckling creases
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
door pockets
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Rear spoiler: roofline
Door handle color: chrome
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
4WD type: part time
Rear bumper color: black
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Front brake width: 1.1
Trip odometer: 2
Rear brake diameter: 12.1
Rear brake width: 0.6
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
Wheels: aluminum alloy
halogen
Rear spoiler color: black
Tow hooks: rear
Infotainment: NissanConnect
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
Steering ratio: 18.3
Axle ratio: 4.68
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
reclining
mast
safety reverse
with washer
with read function
rear center with cupholders
rear center
auto-locking
two 12V front
low battery
turn off headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

