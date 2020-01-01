2016 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Media / Nav / Comm Phone Trip Computer Power Options Power Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Split 3 2 Retained Accessory Power 6 Battery Saver low fuel low washer fluid digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column coolant auto on/off USB Driver Information System Hood buckling creases Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist door pockets engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM Safety brake pedal system range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Grille color: chrome Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Driver seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Side mirrors: integrated turn signals Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Rear spoiler: roofline Door handle color: chrome Rear seat folding: flat Total speakers: 6 Alternator: 150 amps Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane 4WD type: part time Rear bumper color: black Interior accents: metallic-tone Front brake width: 1.1 Trip odometer: 2 Rear brake diameter: 12.1 Rear brake width: 0.6 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3 Wheels: aluminum alloy halogen Rear spoiler color: black Tow hooks: rear Infotainment: NissanConnect Window defogger: rear Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm Steering ratio: 18.3 Axle ratio: 4.68 Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system Warnings and reminders: lamp failure reclining mast safety reverse with washer with read function rear center with cupholders rear center auto-locking two 12V front low battery turn off headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.