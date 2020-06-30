Menu
2016 Nissan NV 2500

82,888 KM

$25,786

+ tax & licensing
CarStars

647-784-CARS

No Accidents, Bluetootg, Back-Up Camera

Location

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5350214
  • Stock #: 786175
  • VIN: 1N6AF0KY4GN812661

82,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 82,888 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Reliable and Spacious Work Van! Great Condition! Powerful V8 Engine! Backup Camera and rear parking sensors! Power Seat! Bluetooth! Financing available! Low No haggle price! Certified! Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

