2016 Nissan NV 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

