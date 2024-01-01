Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R22A2 as of 06/28/2022.

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD w/ Premium Tech Pkg w/ Around View Monitor, Bluetooth, Nav

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD w/ Premium Tech Pkg w/ Around View Monitor, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,000KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM7GC630914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R22A2 as of 06/28/2022.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle dynamic control
Hill start assist
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
13 Speakers

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights

Convenience

Heated Outside Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Nissan Intelligent Key
Around View Monitor
Driver Memory Seat
Blind spot warning
Dual Panorama Moonroof
Advanced drive assist display
Tri Zone A/C

