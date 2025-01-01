Menu
2016, NISSAN PATHFINDER PLATINUM S 4WD 

Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates .  All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.   If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  

Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   .   We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  

Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles. Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

124,100 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr S

12845587

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr S

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,100KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM7GC603986

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,100 KM

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
5.58 Axle Ratio
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73 L Fuel Tank

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Diversity antenna

GVWR: 2
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
682 kgs (5
913 lbs)

