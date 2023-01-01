$19,850+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-877-378-8581
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV, Navi, BackUpCam, SatelliteRadio, Leather, Bluetooth
Location
BELL AUTO INC.
1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
1-877-378-8581
$19,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10427670
- Stock #: 12490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12490
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this gently-used 2016 Nissan Rogue we recently got in. This Nissan Rogue SV has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Rogue SV is the one! You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This 2016 Nissan Rogue, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2016NissanRogueSV #NissanRogueSV #2016NissanRogueSV #RogueSV #2016Rogue #NissanRogueSV #2016RogueSV #GTA #TorontoNissanRogueSV #GTANissanRogueSV #TorontoRogueSV #GreaterTorontoArea #OntarioNissanRogueSV #Toronto #Ontario #2016SV Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Trim
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From BELL AUTO INC.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from BELL AUTO INC.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.