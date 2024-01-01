Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Around View Monitor , Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2016 Nissan Rogue include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Around View Monitor<br>Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD<br>Auto On/Off Headlights<br>Advanced Drive-Assist Display<br>Moving Object Detection<br>Power Windows/Locks<br>Navigation<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32387

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
108,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1GC841374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Around View Monitor , Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Nissan Rogue include:

Heated Front Seats
Around View Monitor
Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD
Auto On/Off Headlights
Advanced Drive-Assist Display
Moving Object Detection
Power Windows/Locks
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Power Windows/Locks
Around View Monitor
USB/AUX Ports
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Blind spot warning
Moving Object Detection
Advanced drive-assist display
Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD
Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start
Dual Panoramic Moonroof

