$15,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD w/ Moonroof & Technology Package w/ Nav, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD w/ Moonroof & Technology Package w/ Nav, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1GC841374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Around View Monitor , Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Nissan Rogue include:
Heated Front Seats
Around View Monitor
Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD
Auto On/Off Headlights
Advanced Drive-Assist Display
Moving Object Detection
Power Windows/Locks
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32387
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Power Windows/Locks
Around View Monitor
USB/AUX Ports
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Blind spot warning
Moving Object Detection
Advanced drive-assist display
Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD
Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start
Dual Panoramic Moonroof
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Nissan Rogue