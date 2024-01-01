$16,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD w/ Moonroof & Technology Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD w/ Moonroof & Technology Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3GC843983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / A/C, Panoramic Moonroof , Power Liftgate and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Nissan Rogue include:
A/C
Panoramic Moonroof
Power Liftgate
Advanced Drive-Assist Display
Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD
Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start
Navigation
7" Touchscreen
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32322
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Panoramic Moonroof
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview monitor
Additional Features
Around View Monitor
USB/AUX Ports
Blind spot warning
Power Windows & Door Locks
Moving Object Detection
Advanced drive-assist display
Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD
Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$16,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Nissan Rogue