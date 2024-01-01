Menu
<p>Clean Carfax, Dealer serviced,  Blind spot, Navigation, 360 camera, cruise control, power heated leather seats, power trunk, remote start, panoramic sunroof, push start, TOP OF THE LINE, $12888 + HST * LIC. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**</span></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p>

2016 Nissan Rogue

160,196 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV0GC832889

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Dealer serviced,  Blind spot, Navigation, 360 camera, cruise control, power heated leather seats, power trunk, remote start, panoramic sunroof, push start, TOP OF THE LINE, $12888 + HST * LIC. 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

