Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Nissan Rogue include:

Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 48776

2016 Nissan Rogue

96,000 KM

$14,590

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5N1AT2MV7GC777678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 48776
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

