$14,590+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV7GC777678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 48776
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Nissan Rogue include:
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$14,590
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue