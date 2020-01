2016 Nissan Rogue

**HOLIDAY SALE - SAVE $$$** ONLY 60,000KMS! ** ACCIDENT FREE - ONE OWNER - 100 % ONTARIO VEHICLE ** THATS RIGHT ONLY 60,000KMS! PRACTICALLY BRAND NEW! BALANCE OF NISSAN'S 5YR/100KM FACTORY WARRANTY! FULL DEALERSHIP SERVICE RECORDS! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED with a SAFETY CERTIFICATE at NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!! **$0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST APPROVALS** FINANCE From **4.99%**o.a.c.

The PERFECT SUV For The City!! SV MODEL! Finished In PURE WHITE On BLACK Interior! 2.5L I-4CYL GAS SAVER! FULLY LOADED!! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER HEATED SEATS! ALLOYS! FOG LIGHTS! Bluethooth Hands Free Phone!FULL POWER OPTIONS! Keyless Entry! Cruise! Tilt & More! NICE & CLEAN!! RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT!! BUY NOW & SAVE!!! BE READY THIS WINTER!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER! GREAT FOR UBER!