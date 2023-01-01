2016 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9850349

9850349 Stock #: PC9132

PC9132 VIN: 5N1AT2MT8GC878419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9132

Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector SiriusXM Travel Link Mechanical Power Steering Battery Saver Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 Carpet 6 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack 4 Vehicle immobilizer range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Subwoofer: 2 Front struts Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Premium brand: Bose Total speakers: 7 Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Navigation system: touch screen display Front brake diameter: 11.8 Cargo cover: hard Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Door handle color: chrome Power windows: safety reverse Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1 Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Rear seat folding Armrests: rear center with cupholders Interior accents: metallic-tone Rear seat: sliding Camera system: surround view Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm halogen Rear brake diameter: 11.7 Infotainment: NissanConnect Window defogger: rear Alternator: 110 amps Front brake width: 1.04 Rear brake width: 0.64 Steering ratio: 17.1 LAMP FAILURE Connected in-car apps: Google search Axle ratio: 5.69 Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc reclining mast rear folding maintenance due voice operated with washer self-leveling with read function auto-locking in floor two 12V front rear center with pass-thru Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Roof rails: black dual level cargo area Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.