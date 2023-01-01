Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAV, PUSH START

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAV, PUSH START

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9850349
  • Stock #: PC9132
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT8GC878419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9132
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 NISSAN ROGUE SL | PUSH BUTTON START | DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | MOBILE APPS | NISSAN VOICE RECOGNITION | REAR CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW MONITOR | BLIND SPOT WARNING | MOVING OBJECT DETECTION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | POWER HEATED MIRRORS WITH LED TURN SIGNALS | POWER LIFTGATE







Open up to a bigger, bolder world with a crossover that gives you everything you want and more. Be ready for anything with an interior that instantly adapts for your next adventure. Where to? Call up directions, friends and your favourite driving jam at the touch of a button. All while staying true to your own sense of style. The 2016 Nissan Rogue.







This 2016 Nissan Rogue SL features a Black exterior finish with 18-inch Aluminum wheels, Smart Auto Headlights, Power exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signals, Roof Rails, and more. Inside it features a Black Leather interior with Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 6-way Power Heated Seats with Lumbar Adjustment, Multifunction Steering Wheel, rear Camera and more.







The SL Package adds NissanConnect with Navigation and Mobile Apps, a 7-inch Colour Touchscreen Display, Nissan Voice Recognition for Navigation and Audio, Siri Eyes Free, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats, Power Heated Outside Mirrors with LED Turn Signals and a Power Liftgate.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
SiriusXM Travel Link

Mechanical

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

Rear
3
Carpet
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Premium brand: Bose
Total speakers: 7
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Navigation system: touch screen display
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear seat folding
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear seat: sliding
Camera system: surround view
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
halogen
Rear brake diameter: 11.7
Infotainment: NissanConnect
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 110 amps
Front brake width: 1.04
Rear brake width: 0.64
Steering ratio: 17.1
LAMP FAILURE
Connected in-car apps: Google search
Axle ratio: 5.69
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
voice operated
with washer
self-leveling
with read function
auto-locking
in floor
two 12V front
rear center with pass-thru
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rails: black
dual level cargo area
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 43,394 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 207,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 2019 BMW...
 64,250 KM
$58,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory