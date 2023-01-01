$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAV, PUSH START
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9850349
- Stock #: PC9132
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT8GC878419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9132
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 NISSAN ROGUE SL | PUSH BUTTON START | DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | 7-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | MOBILE APPS | NISSAN VOICE RECOGNITION | REAR CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW MONITOR | BLIND SPOT WARNING | MOVING OBJECT DETECTION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | POWER HEATED MIRRORS WITH LED TURN SIGNALS | POWER LIFTGATE
Open up to a bigger, bolder world with a crossover that gives you everything you want and more. Be ready for anything with an interior that instantly adapts for your next adventure. Where to? Call up directions, friends and your favourite driving jam at the touch of a button. All while staying true to your own sense of style. The 2016 Nissan Rogue.
This 2016 Nissan Rogue SL features a Black exterior finish with 18-inch Aluminum wheels, Smart Auto Headlights, Power exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signals, Roof Rails, and more. Inside it features a Black Leather interior with Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 6-way Power Heated Seats with Lumbar Adjustment, Multifunction Steering Wheel, rear Camera and more.
The SL Package adds NissanConnect with Navigation and Mobile Apps, a 7-inch Colour Touchscreen Display, Nissan Voice Recognition for Navigation and Audio, Siri Eyes Free, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats, Power Heated Outside Mirrors with LED Turn Signals and a Power Liftgate.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Power Options
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.