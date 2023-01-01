Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue, NoAccident, SatelliteRadio, BackUpCamera, FWD, Spoiler, RoofRail

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,240

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,240

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue, NoAccident, SatelliteRadio, BackUpCamera, FWD, Spoiler, RoofRail

2016 Nissan Rogue, NoAccident, SatelliteRadio, BackUpCamera, FWD, Spoiler, RoofRail

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue, NoAccident, SatelliteRadio, BackUpCamera, FWD, Spoiler, RoofRail

S

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

  1. 9816169
  2. 9816169
  3. 9816169
  4. 9816169
  5. 9816169
  6. 9816169
Contact Seller

$17,240

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9816169
  • Stock #: 12155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12155
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PERFECT CONDITION, NO ACCIDENT, SATELLITE RADIO, BACK-UP CAMERA, FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE, SPOILER, ROOF RAILS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, BUCKET SEAT, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DUAL AIRBAG, STEEL WHEEL, TILT WHEEL, CVT, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), 5-PASSANGER, AM/FM STEREO, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CLOTH INTERIOR, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, FOG LIGHTS, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, HARD TOP, MP3 CAPABILITY, MAP LIGHTS, PASSENGER AIRBAG, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFOGGER, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOICE COMMAND AND MUCH MORE. This 2016 Nissan Rogue S , comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION * All vehicles can be certified for an additional $399, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2016Nissan## NissanRogue # #2016Rouge# # RogueS # # 2016NissanRogueS # Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear cupholder
Digital/Analog Display

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front-wheel drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Rear defogger

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Bucket Seat

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
MP3 Capability
No accident
Voice Command
Driver Side Airbag
CVT
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Full Carpet floor
5-Passanger
Steel Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BELL AUTO INC.

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 88,000 KM
$30,250 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 99,000 KM
$26,450 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee N...
 43,000 KM
$27,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from BELL AUTO INC.
Video Calls
Home Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BELL AUTO INC.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Call Dealer

1-877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-378-8581

Alternate Numbers
416-736-8880
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory