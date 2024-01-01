Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

Power Moonroof , Push Button Start , 12V Outlets and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Nissan Sentra include:

Power Moonroof
Push Button Start
12V Outlets
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/C
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 41119

$10,990 + tax & licensing

SV w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav

133,857 KM

VIN 3N1AB7AP0GL676239

Exterior Colour Grey
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder

Certified - This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Location: Clutch, 223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297

2016 Nissan Sentra

133,857 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav

12020509

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,857KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP0GL676239

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,857 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Power Moonroof , Push Button Start , 12V Outlets and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Nissan Sentra include:

Power Moonroof
Push Button Start
12V Outlets
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/C
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 41119

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Sport Mode

Bluetooth

A/C

Push Button Start
Eco Mode

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera

Aux input
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
12V Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Nissan Sentra