2016 Porsche 911

62,455 KM

Details

$179,800

+ tax & licensing
$179,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Turbo S, 560HP, AWD, PDK, NAV, SPORT CHRONO PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$179,800

+ taxes & licensing

62,455KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8375607
  • Stock #: PC7979
  • VIN: WP0AD2A95GS166126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7979
  • Mileage 62,455 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 PORSCHE 911 TURBO S | 3.8L TWIN TURBO FLAT 6 | 560HP | AWD | PDK | PREMIUM PLUS | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE | MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | 20-INCH 911 TURBO WHEELS | PARK ASSIST | SUNROOF | ENTRY & DRIVE | POWER STEERING PLUS | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | VOICE CONTROL | CLEAN CARFAX







This Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo S possesses an aggressive yet classy appearance with an Agate Grey Metallic exterior and a Black Leather interior and a Black Leather dash. It also features Carbon Fiber and Aluminum Brushed Interior accents throughout. The trim pieces on the dash and doors will also remind you that this is the Turbo S model. The Exterior is also enhanced with 20-inch 911 Turbo Wheels in high gloss black.







You'll love the driving experience. Porsche's AWD Model with a rear-engine layout makes this an absolute beast yet refined with every steering wheel movement. With a 3.8L Flat 6 (Boxer Motor) Twin-Turbocharged engine making 560 HP mated to the quick shifting 7-Speed PDK transmission is an incredible combination! That power with the AWD System will make sure that you will be in control of the car. The PDK and AWD, as well as the 560HP engine, will accelerate this car to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. The car also comes standard with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilization system for the best cornering performance. Porsche claims its PDCC technology enhances cornering performance by always keeping the tires in their optimal position while minimizing body roll.







Features like heated and vented power-operated sport seats, parking sensors, Satellite radio and premium speakers provide you with comfort and convenience. To keep you safe, this 911 is equipped with Traction Control, Stability Control, Anti-lock brakes, Airbags (front, side-impact).







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 3.44
Rear
18
2
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Parking sensors: rear
range
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Premium brand: Bose
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
auto high beam dimmer
self-leveling
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Front brake diameter: 16.1
Rear brake diameter: 15.4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

