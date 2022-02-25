$179,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2016 Porsche 911
Turbo S, 560HP, AWD, PDK, NAV, SPORT CHRONO PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$179,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8375607
- Stock #: PC7979
- VIN: WP0AD2A95GS166126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC7979
- Mileage 62,455 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 PORSCHE 911 TURBO S | 3.8L TWIN TURBO FLAT 6 | 560HP | AWD | PDK | PREMIUM PLUS | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | LIGHT DESIGN PACKAGE | MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | 20-INCH 911 TURBO WHEELS | PARK ASSIST | SUNROOF | ENTRY & DRIVE | POWER STEERING PLUS | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | VOICE CONTROL | CLEAN CARFAX
This Porsche 911 Carrera Turbo S possesses an aggressive yet classy appearance with an Agate Grey Metallic exterior and a Black Leather interior and a Black Leather dash. It also features Carbon Fiber and Aluminum Brushed Interior accents throughout. The trim pieces on the dash and doors will also remind you that this is the Turbo S model. The Exterior is also enhanced with 20-inch 911 Turbo Wheels in high gloss black.
You'll love the driving experience. Porsche's AWD Model with a rear-engine layout makes this an absolute beast yet refined with every steering wheel movement. With a 3.8L Flat 6 (Boxer Motor) Twin-Turbocharged engine making 560 HP mated to the quick shifting 7-Speed PDK transmission is an incredible combination! That power with the AWD System will make sure that you will be in control of the car. The PDK and AWD, as well as the 560HP engine, will accelerate this car to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. The car also comes standard with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilization system for the best cornering performance. Porsche claims its PDCC technology enhances cornering performance by always keeping the tires in their optimal position while minimizing body roll.
Features like heated and vented power-operated sport seats, parking sensors, Satellite radio and premium speakers provide you with comfort and convenience. To keep you safe, this 911 is equipped with Traction Control, Stability Control, Anti-lock brakes, Airbags (front, side-impact).
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.