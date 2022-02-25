2016 Porsche 911

$179,800 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 4 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 62,455 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear fog lights Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Electronic Parking Brake Axle ratio: 3.44 Additional Features Rear 18 2 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Parking sensors: rear range Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Premium brand: Bose Side mirrors: auto-dimming Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Total speakers: 12 Seatbelt warning sensor: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Power door locks: auto-locking Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Rear spoiler: electronically controlled Power outlet(s): two 12V front variable intermittent Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off reclining auto high beam dimmer self-leveling Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Front brake diameter: 16.1 Rear brake diameter: 15.4

