2016 Porsche Cayenne
GTS, 440HP, PREMIUM PKG, NAV, CAM, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10221183
- Stock #: PC9491
- VIN: WP1AD2A23GLA75478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS | AWD | 440HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | PANORAMIC ROOF | PORSCHE ENTRY AND DRIVE | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED WINDSCREEN | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | ROOF RAILS IN BLACK | 14-WAY POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL
The 2016 Porsche Cayenne GTS provides a concentrated dose of enthusiasm and practicality at the same time. This generation of Cayenne GTS is powered by a 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that generates 440 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The V6 engine is coupled with an 8-speed Tiptronic-S Automatic Gearbox. Each shift is blistering fast and refined at the same time.
This Cayenne GTS features a beautiful Black exterior colour with a Tan leather interior, and Red brake calipers.
Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Reverse Camera with Sensors, BOSE Surround Sound System, Panoramic Sunroof, Lane Change Assist, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Paddle Shift, Power Lift Hatch, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
