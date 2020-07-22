2016 Porsche Cayenne

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer cargo area PADDLE SHIFTER coolant auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets Roll Stability Control Exterior entry lights door pockets engine oil Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Trailer Wiring power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Total speakers: 10 Watts: 100 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power outlet(s): 5 total Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Front wipers: rain sensing Headlights: HID/Xenon Spare tire size: full-size matching Spare wheel type: alloy Dash trim: leather Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Front brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Axle ratio: 3.27 Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Steering ratio: 15.9 Humidity/dewpoint sensors Power door locks: auto-locking Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Tire fill alert iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off self-leveling cooled compartment rear center folding with storage and pass-thru

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.