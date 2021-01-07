Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

104,089 KM

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

AWD, PREMIUM PLUS,NAVI,PANO,HEATED/VENTED SEATS

2016 Porsche Cayenne

AWD, PREMIUM PLUS,NAVI,PANO,HEATED/VENTED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

104,089KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6382008
  • Stock #: PC6457
  • VIN: WP1AA2A20GLA06109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6457
  • Mileage 104,089 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE | PREMIUM PLUS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS START | HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | FRONT/REAR HEATED SEATS







The 2016 Porsche Cayenne is both sporty and indulgent, featured in a sleek White Exterior and Black Interior. Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 300 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque, and accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds. All Wheel Drive gives you full traction. The Premium Plus package adds Power Steering Plus, extended LED accent lighting, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and 14-way power heated and ventilated front seats with memory functions. This vehicle also has a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, heated rear seats and a blind-spot monitor and lane departure warning system.







Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Paddle Shift, Power Lift Hatch, SiriusXM Satelite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
cargo area
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Roll Stability Control
Exterior entry lights
door pockets
engine oil
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Trailer Wiring
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Total speakers: 10
Watts: 100
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power outlet(s): 5 total
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front wipers: rain sensing
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Axle ratio: 3.27
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Steering ratio: 15.9
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
self-leveling
cooled compartment
rear center folding with storage and pass-thru

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

