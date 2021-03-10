+ taxes & licensing
2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE S | PREMIUM PLUS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | 8-SPEED TRIPTRONIC S | MEMORY SEATS | ENTRY AND DRIVE | 21 INCH SPORT WHEELS | POWER TAILGATE | BOSE PREMIUM SOUNDSYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2016 Cayenne provides a concentrated dose of enthusiasm, designed for impressive performance while still remaining practical and functional. Powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine that generates 420 horsepower and a smooth 8-Speed Automatic (Triptronic S) transmission. The powerful engine in combination with the smooth shifting transmission will be a great and reliable combination in all conditions. The Porsche AWD system will help you and provide with safer driving in winter conditions too. This SUV comes in White Exterior finish and Red Leather interior.
The Premium Plus package adds Power Steering Plus, extended LED accent lighting, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and 14-way power heated and ventilated front seats with memory functions.
Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Reverse Camera with Sensors, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Paddle Shift, Power Lift Hatch, SiriusXM Satelite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
