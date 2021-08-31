+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SIDE MIRRORS | PORSCHE ENTRY&DRIVE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | MEMORY AND POWER SEATS | DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGE | 14-WAY POWER MEMORY SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2016 Cayenne provides a concentrated dose of enthusiasm and practicality at the same time. This generation of Cayenne GTS is powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine that generates 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The V6 Engine is coupled with 8-Speed Triptronic-S automatic Gearbox. Each shift is blistering fast and refined at the same time. It comes in Black exterior finish with Black leather interior.
Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Reverse Camera with Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Vented Seats, Paddle Shift, SirusXM Satellite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4