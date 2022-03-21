Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Porsche Cayenne

78,401 KM

Details Description Features

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

300HP, AWD, SPORT CHRONO PKG, BOSE, NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Porsche Cayenne

300HP, AWD, SPORT CHRONO PKG, BOSE, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8702258
  2. 8702258
  3. 8702258
  4. 8702258
  5. 8702258
  6. 8702258
  7. 8702258
  8. 8702258
  9. 8702258
  10. 8702258
  11. 8702258
  12. 8702258
  13. 8702258
  14. 8702258
  15. 8702258
  16. 8702258
  17. 8702258
  18. 8702258
  19. 8702258
  20. 8702258
  21. 8702258
Contact Seller

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

78,401KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8702258
  • Stock #: PC8281
  • VIN: WP1AA2A23GKA36677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8281
  • Mileage 78,401 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SPORT CHRONO PKG | HEATED SIDE MIRRORS | PORSCHE ENTRY&DRIVE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | MEMORY AND POWER SEATS | DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGE | 14-WAY POWER MEMORY SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 Cayenne provides a concentrated dose of enthusiasm and practicality at the same time. This generation of Cayenne GTS is powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine that generates 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The V6 Engine is coupled with 8-Speed Triptronic-S automatic Gearbox. Each shift is blistering fast and refined at the same time. It comes in Black exterior finish with Black leather interior.







Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Reverse Camera with Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Vented Seats, Paddle Shift, SirusXM Satellite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
door pockets
Electronic Parking Brake
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.27
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Trailer Wiring
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Total speakers: 10
Watts: 100
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Steering ratio: 15.9
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
12V rear
cooled compartment
rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 10,506 KM
$139,800 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 48,190 KM
$124,800 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 4,060 KM
$139,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory