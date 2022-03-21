2016 Porsche Cayenne

$48,800 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 4 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8702258

Stock #: PC8281

PC8281 VIN: WP1AA2A23GKA36677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8281

Mileage 78,401 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer door pockets Electronic Parking Brake Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 3.27 Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Trailer Wiring power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Total speakers: 10 Watts: 100 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Front wipers: rain sensing Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Spare tire size: full-size matching Spare wheel type: alloy Dash trim: leather Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Front brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Steering ratio: 15.9 Humidity/dewpoint sensors Power door locks: auto-locking Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist variable intermittent Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert iPod/iPhone single disc auto delay off 12V rear cooled compartment rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

