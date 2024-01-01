Menu
2016 PORSCHE MACAN S AWD - PFAFF PORSCHE DEALER SERVICED - ACCIDENT FREE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS -  NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - LANE CHANGING ASSIST - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - HEATED AND VENTILATED SPORT SEATS - RED BRAKE CALIPERS - ALUMINIUM DOOR SILLS - INTELLIGENT KEY PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - QUAD LED LIGHTS - REAR HEATED SEATS - SPORT/OFFROAD MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BOSE SURROUND SOUND STEREO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - FULLY SERVICED AT PFAFF PORSCHE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS -  WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

2016 Porsche Macan

132,000 KM

$25,900

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN WP1AB2A58GLB41670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 PORSCHE MACAN S AWD - PFAFF PORSCHE DEALER SERVICED - ACCIDENT FREE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS -  NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - LANE CHANGING ASSIST - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - HEATED AND VENTILATED SPORT SEATS - RED BRAKE CALIPERS - ALUMINIUM DOOR SILLS - INTELLIGENT KEY PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - QUAD LED LIGHTS - REAR HEATED SEATS - SPORT/OFFROAD MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BOSE SURROUND SOUND STEREO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - FULLY SERVICED AT PFAFF PORSCHE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS -  WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

2016 Porsche Macan