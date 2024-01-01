$25,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Macan
S-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF-DRIVER ASSIST
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 PORSCHE MACAN S AWD - PFAFF PORSCHE DEALER SERVICED - ACCIDENT FREE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - LANE CHANGING ASSIST - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - HEATED AND VENTILATED SPORT SEATS - RED BRAKE CALIPERS - ALUMINIUM DOOR SILLS - INTELLIGENT KEY PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - QUAD LED LIGHTS - REAR HEATED SEATS - SPORT/OFFROAD MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BOSE SURROUND SOUND STEREO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - FULLY SERVICED AT PFAFF PORSCHE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Dell Fine Cars
416-252-1919