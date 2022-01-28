2016 Porsche Macan

$69,800 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 3 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8265270

8265270 Stock #: PC7878

PC7878 VIN: WP1AF2A53GLB94281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7878

Mileage 46,351 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Electronic Parking Brake Axle ratio: 4.13 Additional Features Rear 3 18 2 LEATHER STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar Active suspension door pockets integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Steering wheel trim: alloy Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front In-Dash CD: single disc Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Subwoofer: 1 Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Rear brake diameter: 14.0 Front brake width: 1.4 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Spare tire size: full-size Rear brake width: 1.1 Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Painted brake calipers Tuned suspension: sport Center console: front console with armrest Spare tire kit: tire sealant Window trim: aluminum Front brake diameter: 14.1 variable intermittent Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Center console trim: leatherette LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Cornering iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off reclining maintenance due self-leveling 4 total Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Watts: 546

