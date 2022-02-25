Menu
2016 Porsche Macan

70,050 KM

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

S, 340HP, V6, PREMIUM PLUS, NAV, PANO, BOSE AUDIO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

70,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8381139
  Stock #: PC7980
  VIN: WP1AB2A59GLB57408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7980
  • Mileage 70,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 PORSCHE MACAN S | 340HP | 3.0L V6 | 20" RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS | PDK TRANSMISSION | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE | PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE | MEMORY PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | POWER LIFTGATE | BLUETOOTH | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2016 Porsche Macan S is featured in an Agate Grey Metallic exterior colour complemented by a Black Leather Interior. The 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine with All Wheel Drive mated to a 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission generates 340 Horsepower and 339 lb-ft Torque. The 7-inch colour touchscreen offering intuitive ease of use gives the interior a luxurious look. This Macan S Comes with a wide panoramic sunroof for you to enjoy the sky view. Backup Camera and Park Assist for tight parking situations. Sporty Heated Leather seats with power adjustment. Being Bluetooth enabled this Porsche Macan S allows for media file playback, which makes it very efficient and easy to control what you want to listen to and enables hand-free calls.







Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Three Dimensional LED Taillights, Multifunction steering wheel with gearshift paddles, Satellite Radio receiver, electrically folding exterior mirrors, active all-wheel drive with electronic and map-controlled multi-plate clutch with Automatic Brake Differential (ABD) and Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR) and Rain Sensor enabled. Full-size airbags for the driver and front passenger, and knee airbags for the driver and passengers. These are supplemented by the Porsche Side Impact Protection (POSIP) system. POSIP consists of side airbags in the front seats, curtain airbags along with the entire roof frame and the side windows from the A-pillar to the C-pillar, and side impact protection elements in the doors. Side airbags are standard for the rear compartment.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 4.13
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
In-Dash CD: single disc
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Front brake width: 1.3
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Watts: 235
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Center console: front console with armrest
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Total speakers: 11
Window trim: aluminum
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Rear brake width: 0.87
variable intermittent
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
4 total
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

