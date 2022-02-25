$48,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Macan
S, 340HP, V6, PREMIUM PLUS, NAV, PANO, BOSE AUDIO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8381139
- Stock #: PC7980
- VIN: WP1AB2A59GLB57408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,050 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 PORSCHE MACAN S | 340HP | 3.0L V6 | 20" RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS | PDK TRANSMISSION | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE | PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE | MEMORY PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | POWER LIFTGATE | BLUETOOTH | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2016 Porsche Macan S is featured in an Agate Grey Metallic exterior colour complemented by a Black Leather Interior. The 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine with All Wheel Drive mated to a 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission generates 340 Horsepower and 339 lb-ft Torque. The 7-inch colour touchscreen offering intuitive ease of use gives the interior a luxurious look. This Macan S Comes with a wide panoramic sunroof for you to enjoy the sky view. Backup Camera and Park Assist for tight parking situations. Sporty Heated Leather seats with power adjustment. Being Bluetooth enabled this Porsche Macan S allows for media file playback, which makes it very efficient and easy to control what you want to listen to and enables hand-free calls.
Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Three Dimensional LED Taillights, Multifunction steering wheel with gearshift paddles, Satellite Radio receiver, electrically folding exterior mirrors, active all-wheel drive with electronic and map-controlled multi-plate clutch with Automatic Brake Differential (ABD) and Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR) and Rain Sensor enabled. Full-size airbags for the driver and front passenger, and knee airbags for the driver and passengers. These are supplemented by the Porsche Side Impact Protection (POSIP) system. POSIP consists of side airbags in the front seats, curtain airbags along with the entire roof frame and the side windows from the A-pillar to the C-pillar, and side impact protection elements in the doors. Side airbags are standard for the rear compartment.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
