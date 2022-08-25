2016 Porsche Macan

$41,800 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 5 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9004072

9004072 Stock #: PC8560

PC8560 VIN: WP1AB2A59GLB45050

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8560

Mileage 91,530 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 4.13 Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Steering wheel trim: alloy Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front In-Dash CD: single disc Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Front brake diameter: 13.8 Front brake width: 1.3 Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Watts: 235 Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Painted brake calipers Center console: front console with armrest Spare tire kit: tire sealant Total speakers: 11 Window trim: aluminum Rear brake diameter: 12.9 Rear brake width: 0.87 variable intermittent Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Center console trim: leatherette LAMP FAILURE iPod/iPhone auto delay off reclining maintenance due 4 total Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

