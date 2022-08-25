$41,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Macan
S, AWD, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, SPORT CHRONO, NAV, BOSE
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$41,800
- Listing ID: 9004072
- Stock #: PC8560
- VIN: WP1AB2A59GLB45050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,530 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 PORSCHE MACAN S | 340HP | 3.0L V6 | PDK | ACTIVE AWD | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | 19" MACAN TURBO WHEELS | PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE | SPORT TAILPIPES | PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGEMENT (PASM) | POWER STEERING PLUS | PORSCHE TORQUE VECTORING PLUS (PTV PLUS) | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2016 Porsche Macan S is featured in a Jet Black Metallic exterior colour with Sport Tailpipes, Black Roof Rails, Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss), and 19 Macan Turbo wheels. Inside it features a Black Leather Package interior with Heated and Vented 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats, Premium Plus Package, Navigation, Light Comfort Package, Sport Chrono Package, Aluminum PDK Gear Selector, BOSE Surround Sound System, Rearview Camera with ParkAssist and more!
The 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine with All Wheel Drive mated to a 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission generates 340-horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. This Macan S features the Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Intelligent Performance, Sport Tailpipes, Active AWD and more.
