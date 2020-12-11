Menu
2016 Porsche Panamera

45,432 KM

Details Description Features

GTS AWD, 440HP, NAV, BOSE, CAM, SUNROOF, PDK

GTS AWD, 440HP, NAV, BOSE, CAM, SUNROOF, PDK

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

45,432KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6364571
  Stock #: PC6448
  VIN: WP0AF2A7XGL080216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6448
  • Mileage 45,432 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 PORSCHE PANAMERA | GTS | 4.4L V8 | 440HP | ALCANTARA | SPORTS CHRONO | PASM | PDCC | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | POWER TAILGATE | SPORTS SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | PDK | ACTIVE EXHAUSTS | MEMORY SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The Porsche Panamera is the closest thing you'll find to the blending of a luxury sedan and big fast sports car. The Panamera GTS, with its strong and sweet-sounding 4.8-liter making 440 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque has enough power for even experienced sports car drivers. Porsche's all-wheel drive system will make sure that you can deliver all that power safely, it also comes in handy in less than favorable weather conditions. It definitely handles as good as Porsche car can. This Panamera GTS model comes in Beautiful White Exterior Colour and Black Leather and Alcantara Interior.







Because of its large and truly usable back seat, upscale cabin appointments, and great driving dynamics the Panamera offers something to delight nearly every member of the family or any luxury purchase reason. The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, the proportions are different going back and depending on your viewpoint it might either be awkward or an alluring, super-sized Porsche. The cabin's sportscar touches are welcome; there's a button or a knob for almost every function, so there's no muddling around with touchscreen controls.







In the back, the Panamera's an executive limo, with plenty of space and features PDK 7-speed dual-clutch transmission which uses an 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission. The Panamera's chassis remains an able basis, delivering better handling than you'd expect from its 4,000-pound-plus curb weight. The strong basis is aided by Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), and, if equipped, the Sport Chrono package, which add electronic enhancement that improves handling as well as safety.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Air Suspension
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Navigation
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
cargo area
14
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
Active suspension
door pockets
engine oil
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Armrests: rear folding
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front headrests: 2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Watts: 235
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear headrests: 2
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Rear spoiler: adjustable
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Total speakers: 11
Power door locks: auto-locking
Axle ratio: 3.55
Front brake diameter: 15.4
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Lip
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
power glass
auto high beam dimmer
self-leveling
remotely operated
4 total

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

