2016 Porsche Panamera

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Compass Trip Computer Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Navigation Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer cargo area 14 PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar one-touch open/close Active suspension door pockets engine oil Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Rear wiper: intermittent Armrests: rear folding Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Front headrests: 2 Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Watts: 235 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear headrests: 2 Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Rear spoiler: adjustable Spare tire kit: tire sealant Total speakers: 11 Power door locks: auto-locking Axle ratio: 3.55 Front brake diameter: 15.4 variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Passenger Seat ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Lip Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide reclining power glass auto high beam dimmer self-leveling remotely operated 4 total

