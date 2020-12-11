+ taxes & licensing
2016 PORSCHE PANAMERA | GTS | 4.4L V8 | 440HP | ALCANTARA | SPORTS CHRONO | PASM | PDCC | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | POWER TAILGATE | SPORTS SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | PDK | ACTIVE EXHAUSTS | MEMORY SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The Porsche Panamera is the closest thing you'll find to the blending of a luxury sedan and big fast sports car. The Panamera GTS, with its strong and sweet-sounding 4.8-liter making 440 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque has enough power for even experienced sports car drivers. Porsche's all-wheel drive system will make sure that you can deliver all that power safely, it also comes in handy in less than favorable weather conditions. It definitely handles as good as Porsche car can. This Panamera GTS model comes in Beautiful White Exterior Colour and Black Leather and Alcantara Interior.
Because of its large and truly usable back seat, upscale cabin appointments, and great driving dynamics the Panamera offers something to delight nearly every member of the family or any luxury purchase reason. The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, the proportions are different going back and depending on your viewpoint it might either be awkward or an alluring, super-sized Porsche. The cabin's sportscar touches are welcome; there's a button or a knob for almost every function, so there's no muddling around with touchscreen controls.
In the back, the Panamera's an executive limo, with plenty of space and features PDK 7-speed dual-clutch transmission which uses an 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission. The Panamera's chassis remains an able basis, delivering better handling than you'd expect from its 4,000-pound-plus curb weight. The strong basis is aided by Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), and, if equipped, the Sport Chrono package, which add electronic enhancement that improves handling as well as safety.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
