2016 Porsche Panamera

64,494 KM

$67,800

+ tax & licensing
$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Porsche Panamera

2016 Porsche Panamera

4 EDITION, PREMIUM PKG, NAV, VENTED, 360 CAM,

2016 Porsche Panamera

4 EDITION, PREMIUM PKG, NAV, VENTED, 360 CAM,

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

64,494KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7553
  • Mileage 64,494 KM

2016 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4 V6 | AWD | PREMIUM PLUS | NAVIGATION | DRIVER CONTROL ADAPTIVE SUSPENSIONS | 360 CAMERA | SUNROOF | PARK ASSIST | HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | SIRIUS XM | CLEAN CARFAX







The perfect blend of Porsche performance, versatility, and comfort. Great for families and adventurous individuals. This 2016 Porsche Panamera 4 features a brilliant White Exterior finish, Beige Leather interior, and huge 20 inch Black Sports Classic alloy wheels, absolutely amazing combo. Powered by a 3.6L V6 delivering 310HP, 7-speed PDK dual clutch transmission and mated to an All-Wheel-Drive system, this car can really be an exciting drive.









Features in the Premium Plus Package like Navigation, Parking Assist help provide you with guidance and you'll also appreciate convenient features like a Power Sunroof. Front/Rear Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Front are a great addition in winter, and rear passengers will enjoy Rear Climate Control). This vehicle is also equipped with a premium BOSE Audio System, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic xenon lights, HomeLink, Rain Sensor, SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite, seek-scan Radio, Sport Seats, Adjustable Rear Spoiler, and Power Tailgate. The vehicle comes equipped with Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM), traction control, Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, and 7 airbags to protect you and your passengers.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Trip Odometer
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door pockets
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Armrests: rear folding
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front headrests: 2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Watts: 235
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat power adjustments: 8
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8
Rear headrests: 2
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tire type: summer performance
Rear spoiler: adjustable
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Total speakers: 11
Power door locks: auto-locking
Axle ratio: 3.70
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Lip
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
power glass
remotely operated
4 total
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

