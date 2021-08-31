+ taxes & licensing
2016 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4 V6 | AWD | PREMIUM PLUS | NAVIGATION | DRIVER CONTROL ADAPTIVE SUSPENSIONS | 360 CAMERA | SUNROOF | PARK ASSIST | HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | SIRIUS XM | CLEAN CARFAX
The perfect blend of Porsche performance, versatility, and comfort. Great for families and adventurous individuals. This 2016 Porsche Panamera 4 features a brilliant White Exterior finish, Beige Leather interior, and huge 20 inch Black Sports Classic alloy wheels, absolutely amazing combo. Powered by a 3.6L V6 delivering 310HP, 7-speed PDK dual clutch transmission and mated to an All-Wheel-Drive system, this car can really be an exciting drive.
Features in the Premium Plus Package like Navigation, Parking Assist help provide you with guidance and you'll also appreciate convenient features like a Power Sunroof. Front/Rear Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Front are a great addition in winter, and rear passengers will enjoy Rear Climate Control). This vehicle is also equipped with a premium BOSE Audio System, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic xenon lights, HomeLink, Rain Sensor, SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite, seek-scan Radio, Sport Seats, Adjustable Rear Spoiler, and Power Tailgate. The vehicle comes equipped with Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM), traction control, Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, and 7 airbags to protect you and your passengers.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
