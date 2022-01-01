Menu
2016 Porsche Panamera

61,000 KM

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Porsche Panamera

2016 Porsche Panamera

GTS, AWD, 440 HP, PREMIUM PKG PLUS, CARBON, NAV

2016 Porsche Panamera

GTS, AWD, 440 HP, PREMIUM PKG PLUS, CARBON, NAV

61,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8093482
  Stock #: PC7790
  VIN: WP0AF2A70GL080709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7790
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 PORSCHE PANAMERA GTS | 4.8 LITERS V8 | 440 HORSEPOWER | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE | ACOUSTIC PAKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | VIRTUAL COCKPIT | SPORT DESIGN STEERING WHEEL | SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION INCL PASM | ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS | DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGE | RAIN SENSOR | AUTO DIMMING MIRROR | HEATED WINDSCREEN NOZZLE | HEATED VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | PARK ASSIST | SURROUND VIEW | NAVIGATION







The 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS is the latest GTS to draw special attention to itself in the Panamera Lineup. With large naturally aspirated 4.8 Liter V8 engine it can push upwards of 440 Horsepowers. Coupled with its sports tuned active exhaust system you can be sure to let everyone understand the power this vehicle can produce.







To add to the power you can expect Porsche's attention to design and beauty, as this 2016 GTS comes in a Black exterior with Red Brake Calipers it beautifully accents the iconic Porsche front hood along with quad tipped exhaust.







Inside, this car features and upgraded Red Leather Interior optioned with the Carbon Interio Package. To further add to the look we have the Sport Chrono Package, Virtual Cockpit, Sport Design Steering Wheel and adaptive sport seats.







Of course, looks is only part of the equation as comfort is taken into priorty as well. Featuring a Virtual cockpit, adaptive seats, Heated Vented Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Auto DImming Mirror, Heated WIndscreen Nozzle, Lane Change Assist and a Burmester Surround Sound, your driver experience is elevated to another level.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Passenger Seat
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Air Suspension
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
HD Radio
Rear
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
Active suspension
door pockets
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Armrests: rear folding
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front headrests: 2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Watts: 235
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear headrests: 2
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Rear spoiler: adjustable
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Total speakers: 11
Power door locks: auto-locking
Axle ratio: 3.55
Front brake diameter: 15.4
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Lip
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
power glass
auto high beam dimmer
self-leveling
remotely operated
4 total
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

