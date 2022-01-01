+ taxes & licensing
2016 PORSCHE PANAMERA GTS | 4.8 LITERS V8 | 440 HORSEPOWER | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE | ACOUSTIC PAKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | VIRTUAL COCKPIT | SPORT DESIGN STEERING WHEEL | SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION INCL PASM | ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS | DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGE | RAIN SENSOR | AUTO DIMMING MIRROR | HEATED WINDSCREEN NOZZLE | HEATED VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | PARK ASSIST | SURROUND VIEW | NAVIGATION
The 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS is the latest GTS to draw special attention to itself in the Panamera Lineup. With large naturally aspirated 4.8 Liter V8 engine it can push upwards of 440 Horsepowers. Coupled with its sports tuned active exhaust system you can be sure to let everyone understand the power this vehicle can produce.
To add to the power you can expect Porsche's attention to design and beauty, as this 2016 GTS comes in a Black exterior with Red Brake Calipers it beautifully accents the iconic Porsche front hood along with quad tipped exhaust.
Inside, this car features and upgraded Red Leather Interior optioned with the Carbon Interio Package. To further add to the look we have the Sport Chrono Package, Virtual Cockpit, Sport Design Steering Wheel and adaptive sport seats.
Of course, looks is only part of the equation as comfort is taken into priorty as well. Featuring a Virtual cockpit, adaptive seats, Heated Vented Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Auto DImming Mirror, Heated WIndscreen Nozzle, Lane Change Assist and a Burmester Surround Sound, your driver experience is elevated to another level.
