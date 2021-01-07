Menu
2016 RAM 1500

192,000 KM

DIESEL|SLT|NAVI|REARCAM|ALLOYS|6 SEATS

DIESEL|SLT|NAVI|REARCAM|ALLOYS|6 SEATS

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6518464
  • Stock #: 239219
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM2GS239219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1C6RR7LM2GS239219, 6 PASSENGERS, DIESEL, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 4X4, WARNING LIGHT, TONEAU COVER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, White on Grey, Tilt Steering, Towing Pkg., Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On Board Computer Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

