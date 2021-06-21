Menu
2016 RAM 1500

147,000 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

LONGHORN|NAVI|REARCAM|AIR SUSPENSION

2016 RAM 1500

LONGHORN|NAVI|REARCAM|AIR SUSPENSION

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7497663
  • Stock #: 327454
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM0GS327454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN#  1C6RR7PM0GS327454, LARAMIE, LONGHORN, DIESEL, 4X4, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH,  CHROME WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, White on Saddle Brown Leather, Tilt Steering, Towing Pkg., Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On Board Computer Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

