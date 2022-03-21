$19,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2016 RAM 1500
SLT|4WD|ALLOYS|6 SEATS|AIR SUSPENSION
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8665603
- Stock #: 324563
- VIN: 1C6RR7TM4GS324563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1C6RR7TM4GS324563, 6 PASSENGERS, DIESEL, AIR SUSPENSION, 4X4, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL SERVICE RECORDS, White on Grey, Tilt Steering, Towing Pkg., Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On Board Computer Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.