Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT|4WD|ALLOYS|6 SEATS|AIR SUSPENSION

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SLT|4WD|ALLOYS|6 SEATS|AIR SUSPENSION

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8665603
  • Stock #: 324563
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TM4GS324563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1C6RR7TM4GS324563, 6 PASSENGERS, DIESEL, AIR SUSPENSION, 4X4, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL SERVICE RECORDS, White on Grey, Tilt Steering, Towing Pkg., Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On Board Computer Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2019 Chevrolet Color...
 79,000 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 79,000 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic
2007 Cadillac DTS PE...
 92,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory