Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!

-4X4 -DIESEL -DUMP BOX -POWER GROUP -PICTURES COMING!!

2016 RAM 5500

169,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C7WRNCL2GG130244

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 130244
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-4X4 -DIESEL -DUMP BOX -POWER GROUP -PICTURES COMING!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
